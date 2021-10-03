First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) PT Lowered to C$33.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$37.00 to C$33.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

FM has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$38.50 price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.50 to C$36.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.35.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FM stock opened at C$23.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$26.66. The company has a market cap of C$16.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.03. First Quantum Minerals has a twelve month low of C$11.26 and a twelve month high of C$35.07.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.26 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9400001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a yield of 0.02%. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.