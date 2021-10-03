First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) Short Interest Up 100.0% in September

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSGU) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth about $10,000,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the second quarter worth about $9,990,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth in the first quarter worth about $8,120,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $6,235,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the first quarter worth approximately $6,009,000.

FRSGU stock remained flat at $$10.05 during mid-day trading on Friday. 13,237 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,843. First Reserve Sustainable Growth has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.99.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

