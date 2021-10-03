First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) Short Interest Down 67.2% in September

First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF (NASDAQ:FDNI) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 67.2% from the August 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDNI. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,053,000 after acquiring an additional 60,280 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 639.3% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 48,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 41,837 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 20,238 shares during the period. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF in the second quarter worth $681,000.

NASDAQ:FDNI traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.41. The company had a trading volume of 24,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,015. First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF has a 52 week low of $38.99 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dow Jones International Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.