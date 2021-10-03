First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 5,700 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 175,876 shares.The stock last traded at $32.88 and had previously closed at $32.76.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.64.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth $52,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the first quarter valued at $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 19.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

