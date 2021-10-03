First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $21.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “First United Corporation is a one-bank holding company with two non-bank subsidiaries. “

First United stock opened at $18.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.02 and a 200-day moving average of $17.93. First United has a one year low of $11.51 and a one year high of $20.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $122.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.04.

First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.05). First United had a net margin of 23.63% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. First United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.56%.

In other First United news, Director Christy Dipietro purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.95 per share, for a total transaction of $53,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,811 shares of company stock worth $86,225. 4.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in First United by 66.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,219 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First United by 660.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of First United in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of First United by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,110 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First United in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.72% of the company’s stock.

First United Company Profile

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

