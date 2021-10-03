Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Shares Gap Up to $14.65

Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.65, but opened at $15.21. Fisker shares last traded at $14.72, with a volume of 56,461 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FSR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Fisker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.10 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.17.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $0.03 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fisker Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 1,197.4% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the second quarter valued at $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Fisker in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fisker by 134.2% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 8,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fisker (NYSE:FSR)

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

