Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Position Trimmed by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,287 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 139,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 22,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 11,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 61,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $22.24 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.53 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.87.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.1265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.83%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

