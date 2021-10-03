Flamingo Market Cap Hits $77.85 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 15.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $77.85 million and $26.45 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00001061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00066351 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.32 or 0.00104912 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00143515 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48,806.83 or 0.99783608 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,458.67 or 0.07071113 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002533 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo launched on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

