FLETA Price Reaches $0.0109 on Top Exchanges (FLETA)

FLETA (CURRENCY:FLETA) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One FLETA coin can now be bought for $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FLETA has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. FLETA has a total market cap of $12.17 million and $304,942.00 worth of FLETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FLETA Coin Profile

FLETA (FLETA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 16th, 2019. FLETA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,114,153,260 coins. FLETA’s official website is fleta.io . FLETA’s official Twitter account is @fletachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FLETA is medium.com/@fletachain . The Reddit community for FLETA is /r/fletachain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FLETA focuses on extensive technological innovation and diverse fields of application. FLETA’s blockchain network has been designed to actualize the real ‘decentralization’ and contribute to the advancement of the blockchain ecosystem, by enhancing the independence and scalability of DApps. FLETA allows more freedom and efficiency in developing and providing services. It provides the function to create a customized subchain for each DApp, where the transaction of its token and assets can be made. Run through its own network, each DApp can update independently based on its own governance, frontend, and backend development environment. “

