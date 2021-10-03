FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Reaches $387,783.22

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, FLIP has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLIP has a total market cap of $387,783.22 and approximately $163.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP coin can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,400.52 or 0.44770097 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.85 or 0.00056162 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00117326 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.52 or 0.00227031 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (CRYPTO:FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

