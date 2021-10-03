Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Short Interest Down 75.5% in September

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) saw a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 75.5% from the August 31st total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Flutter Entertainment stock traded up $2.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.33. 11,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,493. The stock has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Flutter Entertainment has a 12-month low of $77.76 and a 12-month high of $119.41.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PDYPY shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

