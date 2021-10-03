Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Short Interest Update

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a decrease of 49.1% from the August 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on FSUGY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Shares of FSUGY remained flat at $$21.41 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 49,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,431. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $20.72 and a one year high of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.61.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $3.058 dividend. This is a boost from Fortescue Metals Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Fortescue Metals Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 200.00%.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. engages in the development of iron ore deposits. It operates through the China and Other geographical segments. Its projects include Chichester Hub, Solomon Hub, Port Hedland, Eliwana, Iron Bridgen and copper-gold exploration. The company was founded by John Andrew Henry Forrest in April 2003 and is headquartered in East Perth, Australia.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.