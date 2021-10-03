Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $70.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Get Freedom alerts:

FRHC opened at $63.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. Freedom has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $68.80.

Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $124.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. Freedom had a return on equity of 67.42% and a net margin of 40.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freedom will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Freedom news, Director Boris Cherdabayev sold 6,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $379,685.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRHC. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Freedom by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Freedom during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 55.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Freedom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. 4.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freedom Company Profile

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

Recommended Story: Federal Reserve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Freedom (FRHC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.