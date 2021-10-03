Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Sets New 1-Year High at $10.62

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$10.62 and last traded at C$10.42, with a volume of 344735 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FRU shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Ci Capital upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.37.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 70.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 3.15.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$44.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$41.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties Ltd. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is presently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.