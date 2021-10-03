Freemont Management S.A. Makes New $544,000 Investment in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLDP. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 98.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,593,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,926,000 after acquiring an additional 789,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 2,042.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 568,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 541,499 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 1,015.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 502,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,222,000 after acquiring an additional 457,112 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $10,824,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 188.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 675,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,367,000 after acquiring an additional 441,031 shares during the last quarter. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLDP shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. COKER & PALMER restated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Eight Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a C$18.00 target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Shares of BLDP opened at $14.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 23.08 and a current ratio of 23.77. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $42.28.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $24.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.64 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 68.18%. Analysts forecast that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ballard Power Systems Profile

Ballard Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of fuel cell products for a variety of applications. It focuses on power product markets of heavy duty motive, portable power, material handling, and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions.

