Freemont Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Freemont Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 46,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,294,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% in the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 24,328 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 35.8% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 455 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.56, for a total value of $7,578,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.59, for a total value of $143,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,146,630.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $27,686,754 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CDNS. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $144.97 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.76.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $153.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.97, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.59. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.48 and a 1 year high of $168.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $728.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

