FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Down to $9.87

FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $9.87, but opened at $9.56. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $9.96, with a volume of 433 shares changing hands.

FREY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of -0.02.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (NYSE:FREY)

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

