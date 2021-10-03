Frisch Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) by 15.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,782 shares during the period. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF makes up 1.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 310.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 114.0% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 66.1% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF in the first quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MJ traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 588,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,242. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a twelve month low of $10.14 and a twelve month high of $34.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

