Frisch Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 95.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,989,000 after buying an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,564,000 after buying an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AbbVie by 23.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,700,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,737,000 after buying an additional 1,828,403 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $123,002,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABBV traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $109.09. The company had a trading volume of 8,609,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,030,717. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The firm has a market cap of $192.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.75.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.29.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

