Frisch Financial Group Inc. Sells 7,819 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 694,797 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 7,819 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund makes up about 2.5% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 8.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 4.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 22,925 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 6.5% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,400 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 10.7% during the second quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 5.9% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 26,125 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 13.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.39. 217,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,464. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $11.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund Profile

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

