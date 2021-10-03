Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FUPBY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

OTCMKTS FUPBY opened at $11.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.52. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $11.37 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

