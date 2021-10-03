Fundamenta Trading Up 40.3% Over Last Week (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for $0.41 or 0.00000843 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 40.3% against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market cap of $432,459.53 and approximately $44,714.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.42 or 0.00066374 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.02 or 0.00104455 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.25 or 0.00143846 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48,919.03 or 1.00161725 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.61 or 0.07077405 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken

Fundamenta Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.