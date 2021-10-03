FY2021 Earnings Estimate for FB Financial Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for FB Financial in a report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.74 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Get FB Financial alerts:

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $135.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.88 million. FB Financial had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 20.50%.

FBK has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet raised FB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Truist cut their price target on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.50.

NYSE:FBK opened at $43.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.21. FB Financial has a 12-month low of $24.99 and a 12-month high of $49.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 1,593.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of FB Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides commercial and consumer banking services to clients in select markets primarily in Tennessee, North Alabama, and North Georgia through its subsidiary. It operates through the Banking and Mortgage segments. The Banking segments deals with interest on loans and investments, loan-related fees, originations in banking footprint, investment services, and deposit-related fees.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.