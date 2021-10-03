Gatechain Token (GT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $20.82 Million

Gatechain Token (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Gatechain Token has a total market capitalization of $45.63 million and $20.82 million worth of Gatechain Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gatechain Token has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar. One Gatechain Token coin can now be purchased for $0.58 or 0.00005303 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,560.55 or 0.43106376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.71 or 0.00056009 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.17 or 0.00300170 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00115631 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About Gatechain Token

Gatechain Token (GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. Gatechain Token’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,490,073 coins. Gatechain Token’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io . Gatechain Token’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . The official website for Gatechain Token is gatechain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

