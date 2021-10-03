Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien Sells 80,900 Shares

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Senior Officer Joseph Steve Yvan Chretien sold 80,900 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.83, for a total value of C$67,147.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$269,129.16.

GXE opened at C$0.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$229.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22. Gear Energy Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.15 and a 52 week high of C$1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.39.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy raised Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

