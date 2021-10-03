Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $14.43 Million

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 3rd. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $230.47 million and $14.43 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,768.24 or 0.45422915 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00056850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.45 or 0.00117795 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $107.29 or 0.00223869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

GUSD is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 230,634,445 coins. Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

