Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Generac were worth $8,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Generac by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GNRC. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Generac from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.53, for a total value of $2,012,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 4,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,900,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC opened at $404.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $426.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.81, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $466.92.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $919.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. On average, analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

