General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Raised to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of General Mills (NYSE:GIS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $63.00.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded General Mills from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut General Mills from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Shares of GIS opened at $60.62 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills has a 12-month low of $53.96 and a 12-month high of $64.65.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that General Mills will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 105,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 28,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $1,730,574.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in General Mills in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 43.8% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

