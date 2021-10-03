General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Bought by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,316 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in General Motors were worth $10,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 519.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,466 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 32,261 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 20,729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $282,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $760,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 180,475.2% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,070,811 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,218 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GM. Bank of America lifted their target price on General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.27.

NYSE GM opened at $53.13 on Friday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $29.59 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The stock has a market cap of $77.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average of $56.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

