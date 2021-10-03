GFL Environmental Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($0.20) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GFL Environmental in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.20) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GFL Environmental’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 16.55% and a positive return on equity of 1.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Barclays increased their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded GFL Environmental to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GFL Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on GFL Environmental from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.23.

Shares of GFL Environmental stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.68 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. GFL Environmental has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $38.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 1.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the second quarter worth $8,219,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 88.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 69,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,229,000 after buying an additional 32,749 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 211.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,771,000 after buying an additional 399,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in GFL Environmental by 55.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 559,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,852,000 after buying an additional 198,817 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

