GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GH Research PLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It dedicated to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company’s initial focus is on developing its novel and proprietary 5-MeO-DMT therapies for the treatment of patients with Treatment-Resistant Depression. GH Research PLC is based in DUBLIN. “

Get GH Research alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of GH Research in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.25 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of GH Research in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.56.

GHRS stock opened at $21.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86. GH Research has a 12 month low of $15.08 and a 12 month high of $26.91.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts predict that GH Research will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GHRS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in GH Research during the second quarter worth about $381,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of GH Research in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $391,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GH Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of GH Research during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in GH Research during the second quarter worth $1,849,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.62% of the company’s stock.

About GH Research

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GH Research (GHRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GH Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GH Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.