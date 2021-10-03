GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.69. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings of $0.92 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $2.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.76 to $2.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.14. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.55 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 26.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GSK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Monday, September 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE GSK traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.13. 5,687,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,794,235. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.82. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of $33.26 and a twelve month high of $42.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 17,871.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 731,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,106,000 after purchasing an additional 727,385 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 28.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 475,027 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,018,000 after purchasing an additional 104,048 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 12.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 12,532 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 25.0% in the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 165,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 33,218 shares during the period. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.