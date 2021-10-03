GoByte Reaches Market Capitalization of $479,876.11 (GBX)

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0501 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a market cap of $479,876.11 and approximately $21.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, GoByte has traded 33.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000045 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000445 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000800 BTC.

GoByte Coin Profile

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,574,778 coins. GoByte’s official website is gobyte.network . GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

According to CryptoCompare, “GoByte (GBX) is a cryptocurrency based on Dash aimed at vendors to provide monetary services. GoByte features the masternode technology, which provides to the network near-instant and secure payments as well as anonymous transactions. The near-instant payments known as InstantSend technology, average at 1.3 seconds per transaction. The anonymous transactions known as PrivateSend technology, mix your funds through the masternodes network, making near-impossible to trace back the origin of the funds. “

GoByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

