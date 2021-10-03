Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) Price Target Increased to $20.50 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) had its price target lifted by Roth Capital from $16.50 to $20.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gogo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gogo currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.70.

Shares of GOGO opened at $18.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75. Gogo has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $82.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gogo will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOGO. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Gogo by 101.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Gogo during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Gogo during the second quarter worth approximately $107,000. 65.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

