Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,400 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the August 31st total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth about $18,218,000. Finepoint Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth about $15,707,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth about $7,459,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth about $7,410,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gores Holdings VIII in the second quarter worth about $6,538,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIIX stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,491. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.80. Gores Holdings VIII has a one year low of $8.88 and a one year high of $10.25.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

