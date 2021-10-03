GravityCoin Trading Up 54.8% This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, GravityCoin has traded up 54.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. GravityCoin has a total market capitalization of $21,468.62 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00066787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.76 or 0.00103776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $69.62 or 0.00145194 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,871.30 or 0.99833423 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,421.88 or 0.07136170 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,393,255 coins. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

