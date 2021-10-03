Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NYT. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The New York Times by 20.6% during the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 10,166,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,918 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in The New York Times by 51.2% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,919,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,078 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $63,817,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in The New York Times by 615.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 789,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 679,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in The New York Times in the first quarter valued at about $29,854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The New York Times alerts:

NYSE NYT opened at $49.61 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $46.24. The New York Times Company has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $58.73. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The New York Times had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The New York Times Company will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

The New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT).

Receive News & Ratings for The New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.