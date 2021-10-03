Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Decreases Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can decreased its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,430 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after buying an additional 350,515 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,510 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,008 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,621 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 346,816 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $26,410,000 after purchasing an additional 42,638 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.39, for a total value of $102,172.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $121.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.31 and a 200 day moving average of $101.09. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.88 and a 12 month high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

