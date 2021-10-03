Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $3.16 Million Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,547 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 36,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 9,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MAN opened at $111.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.27 and a 200-day moving average of $115.75. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $65.04 and a one year high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS. Analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays lowered ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.33.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

