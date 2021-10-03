Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Increases Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in Cimarex Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $473,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XEC. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

NYSE:XEC opened at $87.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.89 and its 200 day moving average is $67.96. Cimarex Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.39 and a fifty-two week high of $92.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a PE ratio of -256.46, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. Cimarex Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

