Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 2,005 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.09% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after acquiring an additional 8,308 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 9,791 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 245,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP opened at $28.55 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.87 and a 1-year high of $36.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.08 and a 200 day moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57). Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 28.25% and a negative return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $332.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -116.28%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HP shares. Bank of America raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.48.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

