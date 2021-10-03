Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 297 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in ExlService were worth $3,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXLS. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in ExlService during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 56.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of ExlService by 2,321.4% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ExlService in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. 95.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EXLS. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at $3,415,897.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ExlService stock opened at $126.78 on Friday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $128.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.60. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.29. ExlService had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.67 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

