Greencoat UK Wind (LON:UKW) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $131.76

Shares of Greencoat UK Wind PLC (LON:UKW) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 131.76 ($1.72) and traded as low as GBX 129.28 ($1.69). Greencoat UK Wind shares last traded at GBX 132.60 ($1.73), with a volume of 2,524,430 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 131.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 12.63.

Get Greencoat UK Wind alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Greencoat UK Wind’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.68%.

Greencoat UK Wind PLC specializes in renewables infrastructure investments in energy, wind generation assets and onshore and offshore wind farm projects with a capacity of over 10 megawatt. For offshore wind farms, the fund seeks to invest 40% of the Gross Asset Value at acquisition and where a utility company retains an equity interest for a lock-up period.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Greencoat UK Wind Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greencoat UK Wind and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.