Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.40.

GEF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

GEF opened at $66.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. Greif has a 1 year low of $35.15 and a 1 year high of $68.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Greif will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. This is a positive change from Greif’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.14%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 31.4% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 294.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Greif by 14.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 130,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after purchasing an additional 16,321 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greif by 69.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the first quarter worth $474,000. Institutional investors own 46.54% of the company’s stock.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services, Paper Packaging and Services, Flexible Products and Services, and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging and Services segment involves the production and sale of rigid industrial packaging products, such as steel, fibre and plastic drums, rigid intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles and reconditioned containers, and services, such as container life cycle services, blending, filling and other packaging services, logistics and warehousing.

