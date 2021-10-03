Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $189.67.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ASR shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a research note on Monday, June 14th.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. stock opened at $189.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $180.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.31. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52 week low of $108.30 and a 52 week high of $193.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $211.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.53 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 9.08%. Equities analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $4.1171 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.33%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.73%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,811 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,068,000 after acquiring an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,632,000 after acquiring an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,974 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.69% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

