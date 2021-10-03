Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Upgraded by Grupo Santander to “Buy”

Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Grupo Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $146.00 target price on the stock. Grupo Santander’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 350.06% from the company’s current price.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GBOOY opened at $32.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.43. Grupo Financiero Banorte has a one year low of $17.17 and a one year high of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

