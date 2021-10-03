Hacken Token Hits Market Cap of $40.15 Million (HAI)

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, Hacken Token has traded 17.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Hacken Token has a market capitalization of $40.15 million and $6.94 million worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000185 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token was first traded on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 451,805,687 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Hacken Token Coin Trading

