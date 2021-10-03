Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter worth $78,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the first quarter worth about $31,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 241.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. KeyCorp raised their target price on Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.45 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Truist Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $101.45 price objective on shares of Hasbro in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.22.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $89.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.57. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.58. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

In other news, COO Eric Nyman sold 11,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.08, for a total value of $1,144,414.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,289.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Goldner sold 210,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.05, for a total value of $21,258,696.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 352,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,981.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

