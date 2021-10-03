Hashgard (GARD) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $26,893.00

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. During the last seven days, Hashgard has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Hashgard coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hashgard has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and $26,893.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,026.75 or 0.43845430 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056564 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002707 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.48 or 0.00280417 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00116629 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Hashgard Coin Profile

Hashgard is a coin. It was first traded on May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hashgard is www.hashgard.io . Hashgard’s official message board is medium.com/@hashgard

According to CryptoCompare, “Hashgard is a public blockchain that establishes a secure decentralized asset management protocol, initiated by the strategic director of Fenbushi Capital and managing partner of BKFUND, Charlie Xu, and co-founder of BKFUND, Tom Huang. Hashgard provides a large number of business modules, including operational-level on-chain data, advanced versions of asset management autonomous organization, a smart contract system tailored for asset management, able to systematically support the issuance, management, trusteeship, settlement, audit, process control, and dispute arbitration of decentralized assets. In 2020, Hashgard Mainnet was released and after it went live, ERC-20 GARD was converted to mainnet GARD at a ratio of 10:1 “

Buying and Selling Hashgard

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.