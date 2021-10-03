HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) Short Interest Down 45.1% in September

HAVN Life Sciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:HAVLF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a decrease of 45.1% from the August 31st total of 19,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 134,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HAVLF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.23. 62,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,072. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.44. HAVN Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $1.25.

About HAVN Life Sciences

HAVN Life Sciences Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of psychopharmacological products from plants and fungi. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

